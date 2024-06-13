Active Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS) Stock Price Down 7.5%

The Active Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.39. 43,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 343,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
Active Dividend Stock ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Active Dividend Stock ETF
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Active Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.