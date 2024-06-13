ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACIW. StockNews.com upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.19.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.