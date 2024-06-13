Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 2,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Acasti Pharma Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$25.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

