abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Trading 0.9% Higher

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.92 and last traded at $32.88. 135,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 49,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

