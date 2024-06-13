Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

FAX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,651. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $2.84.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.