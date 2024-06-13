Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 122,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 90,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 127.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,155,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:PPLT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.21. The stock had a trading volume of 130,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,502. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $77.68 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.67.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.