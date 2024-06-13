ABCMETA (META) Price Down 1.9% This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $326,910.14 and $0.48 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010495 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,127.40 or 1.00009926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012492 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00089674 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000327 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

