Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) rose 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 28,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 34,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Abacus Life Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $665.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Abacus Life had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABL. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

