85,477 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Purchased by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,915,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of RH as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in RH by 11.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,636,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,736,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $31,828,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in RH by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 349,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,877,000 after buying an additional 112,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Walk Management LP acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,318,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RH. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

RH Price Performance

NYSE:RH traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $284.86. 71,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,660. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.86 and a 200 day moving average of $274.53.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

