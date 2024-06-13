7,824 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 970,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $75.82.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,270.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $212,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

