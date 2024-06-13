622,854 Shares in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Acquired by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 622,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 117.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 150,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CHMI traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. 307,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,837. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.04%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHMI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $5.50) on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

