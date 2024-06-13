600,000 Shares in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Acquired by GeoSphere Capital Management LLC

GeoSphere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Standard Lithium accounts for 1.0% of GeoSphere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLI. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,343,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 144,080 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Standard Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in Standard Lithium by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 584,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 318,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,839,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,404 shares during the last quarter. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Lithium Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SLI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 338,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,160. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $246.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.81. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium ( NYSEAMERICAN:SLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

