5,688 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000. Salesforce makes up 2.3% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,635,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,651,835. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $223.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.86.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $673,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,829,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,670 shares of company stock worth $182,751,808 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

