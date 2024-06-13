522,993 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Acquired by Foxhaven Asset Management LP

Foxhaven Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 522,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,879,000. Shift4 Payments comprises 1.1% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.63% of Shift4 Payments at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,520,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,570,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,065,000 after purchasing an additional 616,452 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,936,000 after purchasing an additional 601,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,935,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,842,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 39,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,506,205.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 621,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,830,446.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 39,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $2,506,205.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 621,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,830,446.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 1.6 %

FOUR stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.64. 1,390,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,407. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.