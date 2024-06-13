4,106 Shares in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Acquired by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,655,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Gray Foundation bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,998,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,097,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

IGM traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.09. The stock had a trading volume of 165,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.52. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $93.61.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

