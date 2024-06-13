37,000 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Acquired by Fort Baker Capital Management LP

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 51.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 6.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hess by 3.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 501,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,671,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 205.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.19. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $129.12 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.24.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.83.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

