234,100 Shares in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Bought by Grizzlyrock Capital LLC

Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 234,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,533,000. Perrigo accounts for approximately 5.7% of Grizzlyrock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Perrigo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Blue Door Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,470,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 216,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE PRGO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.44. 649,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,839. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -397.71 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,571.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,698.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

