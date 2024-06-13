1,695 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Bought by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. MSCI accounts for approximately 1.4% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth $213,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.53.

MSCI Trading Down 0.8 %

MSCI stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $484.23. 111,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,125. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $495.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.11. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

