16,845 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Acquired by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $420,457,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,232 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27,778.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,009,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,577 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,026,000 after purchasing an additional 683,984 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 171,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 513,903 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,720. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average is $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

