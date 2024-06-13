16,399 Shares in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Bought by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 33.0% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEAE remained flat at $11.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. 77 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $12.28.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

