1,549 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 72,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.00. 442,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

