109,240 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,872,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,441,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.76. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.24 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.97, for a total value of $88,782.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 210,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,634.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 343,622 shares of company stock worth $52,725,775. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

