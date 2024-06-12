Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells $97,697.49 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $97,697.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Velchamy Sankarlingam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, June 9th, Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $224,025.38.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,791 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $238,719.27.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.85. 1,963,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,104. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.81.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 613.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 529,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,980,000 after acquiring an additional 454,923 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 52.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $2,100,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 549.3% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 27.3% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

