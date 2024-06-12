Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 368.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ZIONP opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $24.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.3904 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

