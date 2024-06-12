Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.48

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 536323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZNTL. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

The company has a market cap of $695.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 11,559,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,134,000 after buying an additional 3,745,936 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,809,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,999,000 after purchasing an additional 585,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 307,490 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,160,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 212,872 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

