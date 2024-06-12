Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Surmodics in a research report issued on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Surmodics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $41.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.39. Surmodics has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $596.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $31.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surmodics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Surmodics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 41,617 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Surmodics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 129,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Surmodics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

