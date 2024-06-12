Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.33.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,521 shares of company stock worth $4,620,263 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on YUM. Guggenheim increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.80.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

