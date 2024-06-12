Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the May 15th total of 431,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Yoshitsu stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. 111,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Yoshitsu has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

