Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the May 15th total of 431,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Yoshitsu Price Performance
Shares of Yoshitsu stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. 111,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Yoshitsu has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.
Yoshitsu Company Profile
