YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.10. 114,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,877. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $406.71 and its 200-day moving average is $416.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.01 and a 52 week high of $548.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KNSL

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.