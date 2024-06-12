YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $137,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,110,000 after buying an additional 91,571 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,456 shares. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

