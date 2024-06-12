YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $118,000 Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 710 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 46.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,238,000 after acquiring an additional 80,079 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,455,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $3,731,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Qualys by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,355,000 after buying an additional 59,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $83,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $115,132.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,763.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $83,504.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,941,427. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS stock traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $138.45. 281,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.47. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $122.53 and a one year high of $206.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.93.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

