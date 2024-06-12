YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $107,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,208. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $448.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.11.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies



Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

