YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 271 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,425,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $66,059,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,242,000. Gray Foundation acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,890,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28,138.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after buying an additional 98,203 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.81. 815,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,172. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.51. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $141.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

