YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,152,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,415,000 after purchasing an additional 90,025 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,053,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 705,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 66,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.47.

Trex Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Trex stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $81.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,129. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.93. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.59 and a 52 week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trex

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

