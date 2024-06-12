YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $5.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $429.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,759. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.