YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 64.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $4,326,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,231,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,579,145.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $4,326,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,231,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,579,145.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,366,486 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on K

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.71. 2,121,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,832. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.43. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.