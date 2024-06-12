YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $180,000 Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Corteva by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,423,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,539 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Corteva by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $51.63. 6,635,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,311. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.16. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.