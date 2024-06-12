YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $173,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 974 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Target Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE:TGT traded down $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $146.19. 3,589,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.29.
Target Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.11.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
