YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $40,000 in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,109,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,911,000 after purchasing an additional 347,812 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,529,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,921 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 601.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,921,000 after buying an additional 1,809,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,745,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
NYSE PK traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,563,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.01. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14.
Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on PK shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.
Park Hotels & Resorts Profile
Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
