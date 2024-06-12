YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $34,000 in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 123 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $282,528,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,861,000 after purchasing an additional 601,268 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30,160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 541,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,365,000 after purchasing an additional 539,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 560,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,195,000 after purchasing an additional 228,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:VMC traded down $3.17 on Tuesday, hitting $244.64. The stock had a trading volume of 571,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $276.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.80.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,410 shares of company stock worth $5,515,856 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

