YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $33,000 in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 41.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter worth about $242,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WD-40 news, Director David Pendarvis purchased 328 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,256.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 973 shares of company stock worth $226,910 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WD-40 Stock Performance

WDFC stock traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $219.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,783. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $182.53 and a 1 year high of $278.78.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

About WD-40

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.