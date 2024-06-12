YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,219 Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 145.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of BRKR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.53. 771,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.62. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

