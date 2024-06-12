YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 12,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,299,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,120,119. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.77 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Schlumberger

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.