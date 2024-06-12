Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Sold by Braidwell LP

Braidwell LP lowered its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,647,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 456,085 shares during the quarter. Xenon Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.8% of Braidwell LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Braidwell LP’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $75,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XENE. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 815,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,585,000 after acquiring an additional 494,593 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,007,000 after buying an additional 766,666 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,279,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $8,060,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $37.96. 208,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,200. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.23. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

