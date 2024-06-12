Wrapped Matic Price Hits $0.62 on Exchanges (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00000918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a total market capitalization of $106.81 million and approximately $36.74 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 173,416,586 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 174,102,158.10334414. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.64491905 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3308 active market(s) with $37,899,746.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

