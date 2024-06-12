Worthington Enterprises, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Worthington Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years. Worthington Enterprises has a payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

WOR stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 68,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,008. Worthington Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $69.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $4,241,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $4,241,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $61,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

