Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.10 Per Share

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Worldwide Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Worldwide Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of LON WWH traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 356 ($4.53). 830,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,917. Worldwide Healthcare has a 1 year low of GBX 286 ($3.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 358.50 ($4.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,375.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 342.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 325.26.
About Worldwide Healthcare
