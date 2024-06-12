Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.10 Per Share

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Worldwide Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Worldwide Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON WWH traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 356 ($4.53). 830,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,917. Worldwide Healthcare has a 1 year low of GBX 286 ($3.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 358.50 ($4.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,375.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 342.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 325.26.

About Worldwide Healthcare

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

