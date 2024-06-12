Worldcoin Trading Down 19% Over Last 7 Days (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $4.03 or 0.00005779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $966.09 million and approximately $238.25 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 239,634,608 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 239,384,874.8159132 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 3.82760204 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 296 active market(s) with $248,161,152.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

