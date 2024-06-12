World Mobile Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.86 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $168.01 million and $1.86 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00048482 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00015360 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000881 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,875,904 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.