WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.84

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.84 and last traded at $43.84, with a volume of 5216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.76.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. New Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the first quarter valued at $282,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the first quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.